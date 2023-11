Sign up to receive “Oye Texas” from The Texas Newsroom in your inbox each Friday!



Texas is changing, and we’re changing with it. Oye Texas is a statewide bicultural newsletter written by editors and reporters from The Texas Newsroom, a collaboration among NPR and the public radio stations in Texas.



Please provide your information and tell us your local NPR station below. * Indicates a required field First and Last Name





Email Address: *





Zip Code *





Select your local NPR station. * Please Select Preference Austin KUT 90.5 Dallas KERA 90.1 Houston KUHF 88.7 San Antonio KSTX 89.1 Other Stations (list will appear below) Don't listen to NPR Prefer not to say Other NPR stations. * Please Select Preference Online Streaming Podcast Abilene KACU 89.5 Alpine KRTP 91.7 Amarillo KJJP-HD2 105.7 and 94.9 Connect Beaumont KVLU 91.3 Bryan-College Station KAMU 90.9 Bryan-College Station KEOS 89.1 Commerce KETR 88.9 Corpus Christi KEDT 90.3 Del Rio KTPD 89.3 El Paso KTEP 88.5 Gonzales KCTI 1450 AM Kerrville (Hill Country) KTXI 90.1 Killeen KUT 90.5 Llano (Highland Lakes) KVHL 91.7 Lubbock KTTZ 89.1 Marfa KRTS 93.5 Midland/Odessa KXWT 91.3 San Angelo KNCH 90.1 Sherman/Denison KERA 99.3 Snyder (Big Country) KTPR 89.9 Stephenville KTRL 90.5 Texarkana KTXK 91.5 Tyler KERA 100.1 Victoria KVRT 90.7 Waco KWBU 103.3 Wichita Falls KERA 88.3 Station not listed

Click below to sign up for Oye Texas: Oye Texas Confirmation: I agree to receive email messages from The Texas Newsroom. *







Please confirm that you are not a robot.